Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $462,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL traded down $21.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,481.29. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,016. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,130.61 and a twelve month high of $1,513.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,286.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,264.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

