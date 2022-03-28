Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.12. 31,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $109.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

