Trust Co. of Virginia VA Takes Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,004 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 933,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,389,000 after purchasing an additional 189,187 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,902,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.10. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

