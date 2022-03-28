Trust Co. of Virginia VA Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$77.75 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,425. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

