TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTMI. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

