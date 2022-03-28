TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Down 69.6% in March

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TC stock remained flat at $$2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,740. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

