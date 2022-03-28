Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $208,861.94 and $908.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.80 or 0.07025629 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.90 or 0.99947357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

