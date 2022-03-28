U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 15th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

USB stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,168,000 after buying an additional 723,264 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after buying an additional 262,895 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,065,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

