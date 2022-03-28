U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

