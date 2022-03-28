U.S. Well Services (USWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

