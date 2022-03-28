UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 796,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 3,579,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

