UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.81 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.