UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.
Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.81 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 0.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
