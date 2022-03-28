Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.64 on Friday. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 million, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

