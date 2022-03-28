Unibright Market Capitalization Tops $248.44 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $248.44 million and $3.47 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

