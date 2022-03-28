Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Cap of $24.29 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $6.06 or 0.00012955 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00191885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.05 or 0.00425296 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052648 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,729,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,005,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

