Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

UHS stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.36. 615,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.24. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,187,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

