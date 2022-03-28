Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Upstart were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $103.77 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,476,608 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

