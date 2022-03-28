US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of US Nuclear stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,900. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.
