US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of US Nuclear stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,900. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Get US Nuclear alerts:

About US Nuclear (Get Rating)

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.