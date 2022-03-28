UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $7.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on UWMC. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other UWM news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UWM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 2,463,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,481. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $410.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

