Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.49. Uxin shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 10,632 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

