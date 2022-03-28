Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $414.52. 3,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $349.09 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.