Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 987.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $83.20 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $98.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.