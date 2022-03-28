Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Vectrus stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vectrus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

