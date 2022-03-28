Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Velo3D alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,720,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Velo3D by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,504 shares in the last quarter.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velo3D (VLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.