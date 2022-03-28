Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,756 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $144.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

