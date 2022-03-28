Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $328.99 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $272.14 and a one year high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.46 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

