Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.51 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.