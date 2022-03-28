Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $182.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

