Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cable One by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cable One by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,506.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,375.63 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,495.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,679.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

