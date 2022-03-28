Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

