Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEB. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PEB stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

