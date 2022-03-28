Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,870 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.30 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

