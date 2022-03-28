Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,423,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM opened at $48.28 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.