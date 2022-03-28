Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 10,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $741.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $759.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $852.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

