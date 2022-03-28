Verge (XVG) Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Verge has a total market cap of $205.68 million and $11.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00273752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001036 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,500,988,213 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

