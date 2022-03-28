Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 18th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of VET traded down C$0.82 on Monday, reaching C$28.38. 128,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,497. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.06 and a 12 month high of C$30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.68.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.4299996 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.75.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

