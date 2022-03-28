Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $257.99

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.99 and last traded at $256.76, with a volume of 12825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.95.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.63.

The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

