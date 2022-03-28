Vesper (VSP) Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

Vesper (VSP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00005343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $21.81 million and approximately $143,470.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.96 or 0.07002271 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,903.98 or 1.00042091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00045814 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,705,524 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

