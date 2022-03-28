Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.37 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.