Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNHAF remained flat at $$183.50 on Monday. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $112.75 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73.
Separately, Oddo Bhf cut Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vifor Pharma (GNHAF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.