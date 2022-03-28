Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $14.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $6.05 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

