Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 6.7%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.69. 37,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 829,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFF. Raymond James reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 133.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 625,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 211,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.