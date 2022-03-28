Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 504,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

VINP opened at $13.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $745.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of -1.26. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.