VIQ Solutions (VQS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on VIQ Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

