Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 235.38 ($3.10).

VMUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,535.55).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 178.75 ($2.35) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.81. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.88). The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

