Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.62. 103,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,416,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.20. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $418.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

