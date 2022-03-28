Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $9.22

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $8.91. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 694 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $776.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

