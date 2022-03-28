Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,662. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 448,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 441,073 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Smart Home (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.