Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vonovia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

VNNVF opened at $48.54 on Monday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

