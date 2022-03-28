Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $26.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Truist Financial downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vroom by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 8,093,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,455,368. Vroom has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $394.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

